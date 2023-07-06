Rotary Bingo Bash set for Oct. 7

Current Publishing
The Rotary Club of Westfield raised more than $12,000 during its Bingo Bash event in 2022. This year’s event is set for Oct. 7 at the Palomino Ballroom in Zionsville. (Photo provided by Melody Jones)

By on Westfield Community

The Rotary Club of Westfield’s Bingo Bash fundraiser will return Oct. 7, with proceeds benefiting several community organizations.

The event, which is open to individuals 21 and older, will be at the Palomino Ballroom, 481 S. 1200 E., Zionsville, and will feature bingo games, a 50/50 drawing, food and a silent auction, said Melody Jones, past president of Rotary Club of Westfield and chairwoman for the Bingo Bash event. This will be the second year for the event, Jones said. 

Proceeds from last year’s event went to organizations such as the Northside Twins and Multiples Club, Westfield Youth Assistance, the Westfield Education Foundation and Student Impact, according to Jones. The Rotary Club of Westfield also contributed $5,000 to its international project known as WATERisLIFE, an Oklahoma-based nonprofit organization that works to ensure that households, schools, orphanages and medical facilities have access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene programs, according to its website.

In 2022, the Bingo Bash raised more than $12,000 and the Rotary Club of Westfield hopes to triple that amount during this year’s event, Jones said. The Rotary Club of Westfield was established in 2009 and currently has 30 members, she added.

Among the organizations it supports includes Meals on Wheels, Westfield Youth Assistance, Student Impact, Open Doors, the Westfield Historical Society, the Washington Township Trustee’s office, Family Promise, among others.

“All of the money we raise from Bingo Bash go back to these organizations,” Jones said.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Aug. 7 through an Eventbrite website and will cost $50 per person that includes dinner and bingo cards. Bingo Bash attendees will have the opportunity to play 10 games and can use three bingo cards during each game, Jones said.

“We will also do two heads-and-tails games during the night, and we’ll also do a 50/50 drawing and there’s silent auction items to be bid on as well,” Jones said.

Among the items to be included in the silent auction include a $500 gift card to Carmel-based Myer Fine Jewelers, items from the Westfield police and fire departments and a visit from Santa Claus. The Rotary Club’s principle is based on “Service Above Self,” according to Jones, who pointed out that the local chapter works to support various organizations in the community.

“It’s our goal to provide our services to our community and that is our biggest mission is serving the Westfield community,” Jones said. “That’s the purpose of our organization is to serve our community.”

Jones said she is looking forward to this year’s event. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 5:45 p.m., followed by bingo at 7 p.m.

“It’s a really good time for socializing with your friends, and we’re just looking forward to having a really fun night,” Jones said.

For more, visit westfieldrotaryin.com.


