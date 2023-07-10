Family Fun Day to raise awareness for diabetes

The second Diabetes Awareness and Family Fun Day will be from 2 to 5 p.m. July 16 at Zionsville Lions Park.

The event, sponsored by the Zionsville Lions Club, aims to educate the community about diabetes while providing games and crafts for the entire family.

The Family Fun Day is free, and registration isn’t required.

Dr. Mel Prince, an endocrinologist and diabetes advisor for the Lions International Diabetes Foundation, is the medical advisor for the event and is assisted by committee co-chairs Brandon Bischof and Sue Bowron-White.

Prince said the prevalence of diabetes in Indiana of 12.3 percent is higher than the national average of 11.3 percent.

“Our goal with these events is to improve quality of life for those who are already diagnosed and offer an opportunity to learn how to prevent it for those who are not,” Prince said.

Medical professionals will be on-site to provide screening for diabetes and will provide information and answer questions.

“It is a three-step process that involves a short questionnaire to start,” Bowron-White said. “If numbers show someone may be at risk, they can have their finger pricked. Depending on those results, professionals may do an A1C test, another finger prick.”

Last year, more than 40 people were screened for diabetes at the event.

“My hope for this year is to double the number of people screened,” Bowron-White said. “We hope word of mouth and extra publicity will draw more community members to the event.”

In addition to diabetes screenings, children and parents can enjoy an obstacle course, corn hole, ladder gold, water balloons, rock painting and other activities.

“We will have tables set up and guides to show people where to go for screenings and information, healthy snacks, crafts and activities,” Bowron-White said.

According to the Lions Club, the activities are a reminder that an active lifestyle can help prevent and control diabetes.

“If we can help even one person with the information at our event, I will feel blessed,” Bowron-White said.

Rain date is set for July 23.