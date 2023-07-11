Farm Aid returns to Ruoff Music Center Sept. 23

Farm Aid will return to Noblesville for the second time in more than 20 years Sept. 23 that will bring performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and more.

Farm Aid’s annual music and food festival will feature a full day of music, family farmers homegrown food and agrarian experiences when it comes to Ruoff Music Center.

The Farm Aid concert will be the third that has taken place in Indiana and the second in Noblesville. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, while Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Mellencamp, who is a co-founder of Farm Aid.

The festival will also feature performances by Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), Margo Price, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid. The festival will highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices, according to a news release.

Tickets, which will range from $75 to $315, will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15 at livenation.com with a limited number of presale tickets available starting at 10 a.m. July 12 available at farmaid.org/tickets. For more, visit farmaid.org/festival.