Foreigner’s final tour stops at Ruoff

With Foreigner’s heavy touring schedule for the past 18 years, keyboardist Michael Bluestein knows it’s appropriate that this tour “feels like the last time” for the band.

“There certainly is a collective exhaustion that has crept up in the band,” Bluestein said. “I mean, we’re proud of the fact that we still put on a killer show, but there’s a sense that the ability to do that won’t go on forever, and we’d like to ‘go out on top,’ as they say.”

Foreigner will perform at 7 p.m. July 21 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Loverboy is joining Foreigner as a special guest on the tour, which began July 6 and extends into 2024.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Bluestein said. “We’re all proud of what we’ve done and very excited to give it all on this farewell tour, but we’ll certainly miss performing for our awesome fans and miss playing these fantastic songs with each other.”

Bluestein said he always looks forward to performing “Juke Box Hero” and “Long, Long Way from Home” because they are hard-driving rockers that always pump up the band and the fans.

Guitarist Mick Jones is the last original member still with the band, which started in New York in 1976. Kelly Hansen replaced Lou Gramm as the lead singer in 2005. Bluestein has toured with the band since 2008.

“It has been touching to see how special this band has been to so many people,” Bluestein said. “We have people practically begging us not to stop touring, and that definitely is moving.”

Bluestein said Loverboy’s stadium tour with Foreigner 41 years ago makes the group a fitting touring companion.

“It is a full-circle moment,” Bluestein said. “Those guys definitely have some classic hits that fit quite nicely alongside the Foreigner repertoire. Plus, they’re all great guys and we’re psyched to reconnect with them personally as well.”