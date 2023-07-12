Boone County 4-H Fair begins July 15

The Boone County 4-H Fair opens to the public July 15 and runs through July 21.
The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fairground parking and admission are free.
Popular events include the demolition derby at 6 p.m. July 15; the Monster Truck Show at 3 p.m. July 17-18; the 4-H Parade of Champions at 5:30 July 21; and the Queen’s Contest at 7 p.m. July 8.
Families can participate in the daily monster truck rides along with mini golf, wood carving events, opportunities to meet former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith, pony rides, hot air balloon rides, a foam party and the pedal tractor pull. There will also be free entertainment every Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening.
The Beehive, Junior Leaders, Pork Producers Tent, Fair Shake and more community food trucks and vendors will be selling food at the fair.
To learn more about the fair, go to boonecounty4h.org/fair.
Full schedule, according to fair website:
SATURDAY, JULY 15
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance
- 8 a.m. Registration of 4-H Fair Fun Run – Meet at Boone REMC Center Circle
- 8:30 a.m. Start of 4-H Fair Fun Run
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 9 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show – Boone REMC Hall
- 9 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Western Show – Horse Arena
- 9 a.m. Weigh Beef followed by 4-H Feeder Calves
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Habitat Wall Build – South of REMC Center Circle
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spinning Tractor Tires – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10 a.m. 4-H Utility Goat Show – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 1 p.m. Open Beef Show Entries Due
- 2 p.m. Open Beef Show – Plunkett Show Arena
- 1 p.m. Public 4-H Fashion Revue – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room
- 3 p.m. Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Rm-Topic: Indiana native and invasive plants
- 3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area
- 6 p.m. Demolition Derby- North Track
- 6 p.m. Rabbit Costume Contest – Boone REMC Hall
- 6:30p.m. to 9 p.m. Free Entertainment-The Dan Burnell Band
- 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
- 7:30 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display Closes-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
SUNDAY, JULY 16
- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enter 4-H Swine – North Salem State Bank- Swine Barn
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 9 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony English & Contesting Show – Horse Arena
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 8:45 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador check-in – Boone REMC Hall
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador – Boone REMC Hall
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Little Farm Hands “Hand imprints” – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room
- 11 a.m Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room-Topic: Pollinators in the Garden
- 12 p.m. 4-H Feeder Calf Show—Witham Health Pavilion
- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display– Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 12:30 p.m. Mini 4-H Utility Goat Check in—Centennial Hall South Arena
- 12:30 p.m. Open Utility Goat Show Check in—Centennial Hall South Arena
- 1 p.m. Open Utility Goat Show (will begin with Mini-4-H classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Family games hosted by former Colt’s punter Hunter Smith
- 2 p.m. 4-H Communications Judging—Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room
- 2 p.m. 4-H Beef Show—Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.—Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30p.m. Hoedown Express Cloggers-Family Pavilion
- 3 p.m. DECLARED WEIGHT TICKETS DUE for 4-H Swine (except purebred gilts returning home)
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Touch A Truck-South of Boone REMC Center Circle
- 3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area
- 5 p.m. Street Legal & ATV Mud Bog – North Track
- 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free Entertainment-Terry Lee Ridley & his Million Dollar Band
- 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
- 7 p.m. Utility Goats Released
- 8 p.m. Cat Show Setup – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
MONDAY, JULY 17
- 8 a.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 8 a.m. Enter 4-H Cats – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
- 9 a.m. 4-H Cat Show – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come Climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 9 a.m. Rabbit Agility – Boone REMC Hall
- 9 a.m. Beef stalls & tack cleaned out
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Build a Wood Tractor – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter 4-H Horse and Pony
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale—Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room
- 11 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Fun Match
- 11 a.m. Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room-Topic: Rainscaping
- 11:30 a.m. Mini 4-H Rabbit Show Check-in – Boone REMC Hall
- 12 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 12 p.m. Mini 4-H Rabbit Show- Boone REMC Hall
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dairy stall set-up – State Bank Cattle Barn
- 2p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag– Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
- 3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area
- 4 p.m. Release Rabbits and tear down
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enter Dairy Goats (Weigh in as they come in)
- 5 p.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Parade of Champions & Versatility – Horse Arena
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Boilermaker Special Rides
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter 4-H Dairy Animals – State Bank Cattle Barn
- 7 p.m. 4-H Poultry Setup- Boone REMC Hall
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free Entertainment— Community Band directed by Barb Springer—Family Pavilion
TUESDAY JULY 18
- 8 a.m. Enter 4-H Poultry (weigh meat birds during this time)- Boone REMC Hall
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for Extension Homemakers Open Show set up
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 9 a.m. 4-H Swine Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ag Safety Day-Boone REMC Center Circle
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display -Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Build a Wood Barn – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10 a.m. to noon 4-H Robotics Demonstration – Plunkett Show Arena
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
- 3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track Area
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 4-H Projects that are being entered into the Extension Homemakers Open Show will be released to enter in Open Show.
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter 4-H Llama/Alpaca – Horse Barn
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free Entertainment- The Black Box Theater Performance – Family Pavilion
- 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pony Rides-Boone REMC Center Circle
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pit Party
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monster Truck Show
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free Entertainment- Talent Factory Dancers – Family Pavilion
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for judging
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show – Boone REMC Hall
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Farm Bureau Community Building
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farm Stencil Pictures- Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10:30 a.m. Mini 4-H Check-In Sheep- Centennial Hall South
- 11 a.m. Open Meat Goat & Sheep Show (with Mini 4-H Sheep Classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Superhero Meet & Greet-Boone REMC Center Circle
- 12 p.m. Enter Open Hogs
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
- 2:30 p.m. Mini 4-H Swine check-in – Family Pavilion
- 3 p.m. All Goats need to be out of the Centennial Hall North
- 3 p.m. Open Market Hog Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes) – Plunkett Show Arena
- 5:30 p.m. Dairy—Old Timers/Youth Dairy/ Showmanship – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 6 p.m. 4-H Dairy Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 6 p.m. Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Fresh Baked Foods Auction – Dining Room
- 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pony Rides-Boone REMC Center Circle
- 6:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Set-Up Centennial Hall North
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open
- 7:30 p.m. Hot Air Balloon Rides – TBD location- Sponsored by City of Lebanon
THURSDAY, JULY 20
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 8:30 a.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Exhibitors Meeting – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 9 a.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Woodlands/Forestry Workshop by Soil & Water Conservation District – Starts at the Annex
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enter Creative Cookery – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building-Dining Rm
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open
- 10 a.m. Homemade Ice Cream made by the Antique Tractor Club & Blacksmith
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 10 a.m. Release Poultry and tear down
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farm puzzles and coloring books “Tractor Day”- Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm
- 10 a.m. Extension Homemakers Creative Cookery Open Judging – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room (Following judging, samples will be served)
- 11:30 a.m. Cornbread and Beans Meal – Serving in the Antique Tractor Tent
- 12 p.m. Kiwanis Luncheon – Beehive
- 2 p.m. Tallest Corn Stalk Contest – Boone REMC Center Circle
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle
- 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 4-H Dog Benching – Centennial Hall North
- 3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area
- 3:15 p.m. 4-H Dog Kennel Decoration Contest – Centennial Hall North
- 3:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Registration for Showmanship – Centennial Hall North
- 3:30 p.m. 4-H Aquatic Science released—Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Blood Mobile by Center 4-H Clovers – Next to the Pavilion
- 4 p.m. 4-H Dog Showmanship Judging – Centennial Hall North
- 4:30 to 6 pm Non-Animal Project Check Out – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 5 p.m. 4-H Herdsmanship Awards- Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 5:30 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 6 p.m. 4-H Dog Registration for Rally – Centennial Hall North
- 6 p.m. Boone Cooperative Advantage Building Clean Up
- 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enter Open Show Dairy Cattle – State Bank Cattle Barn
- 6:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Rally Judging – Centennial Hall North
- 8 p.m. to 10p.m. Foam Party
FRIDAY, JULY 21
- 7 a.m. Enter Open Show Dairy Cattle – State Bank Cattle Barn
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display
- 8:30 a.m. Mini 4-H Llama/Alpaca check-in – Centennial Hall South Arena
- 9 a.m. Open Llama/Alpaca Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes)- Centennial Hall South Arena
- 9 a.m. Open Dairy Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 9 a.m. to 4:15 pm Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze- Boone REMC Center Circle
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boone County Food Pantry Coalition Meeting – Annex
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paper Folding Barns and Farm Animals – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Queen’s Tea Party – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building
- 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 4-H Dog Benching – Centennial Hall North
- 3:30 p.m. 4-H Achievement Program Reception – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 4 p.m. 4-H Achievement Program – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building
- 4 p.m. 4-H Dog Trick Contest
- 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Show Exhibit Check Out – Farm Bureau Community Building
- 5 p.m. Registration for Pedal Tractor Pull – Plunkett Show Arena
- 5:30 p.m. Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Sweepstakes Winners Pictures
- 5:30 p.m. Parade of Champions – Witham Health Services Pavilion
- 6 p.m. Supreme Showmanship – Witham Health Services Pavilion (or following Parade of Champions)
- 6 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull -Plunkett Show Arena
- 6:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Costume Contest – Centennial Hall North
- 7:30 p.m. 2023 10 Year Member Recognition & 4-H Scholarship Presentation or during Supreme Showmanship intermission
- 8 p.m.-10p.m. Foam Party
- 8 p.m. 4-H Dog clean up and tear down – Centennial Hall North
- 8:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Final Award Presentation – Centennial Hall North
- 9 p.m. Release Llamas