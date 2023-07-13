OneZone received two ICEA awards

Current Publishing
OneZone recently was awarded two Indiana Chamber Executives Association awards. (Photo courtesy of OneZone)

The OneZone Chamber of Commerce announced in late June that it received two prestigious state awards for excellence from the Indiana Chamber Executives Association annual awards program.

Recognized for its commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses, the OneZone Chamber was honored for its work on the On the Menu and OneZone Voice.

According to OneZone, On the Menu was created late 2022. This series offers a more affordable gathering option for members while providing presentations about topics chosen by the membership through a vote. Once a winner is selected, the chamber invites those members who voted, and others, to attend.

OneZone Voice was created in January of 2023. According to OneZone, the site provides information about area elected officials at a local, county and state level, the chamber’s policy efforts at the statehouse, a questionnaire for the upcoming general election, a new blog called The Advocate, and ways members can contact OneZone or submit questions or concerns. Visit onezonevoice.com to learn more.

Jack Russell, president of the OneZone Chamber of Commerce, expressed his gratitude for the state organization’s recognition.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of our entire chamber team, our Board of Directors and our committed members,” he said. “We are immensely proud of the positive impact we have made in our community, and these awards further motivate us to continue our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive.”

ICEA’s 2023 awards program recognized 10 chambers of commerce throughout the state with 15 awards for excellence. For more, visit iceaonline.com.


