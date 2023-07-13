Westfield High School grad wins with original song

Spenser Johns was stunned when she won the CarmelFest Has Talent 17-and-older division

“I did not believe I’d have any shot at winning,” she said. “I went after three amazing acts, with another one going right after me, and I truly believed I couldn’t even compete with any of them.”

The 2023 Westfield High School graduate was victorious in the July 3 competition after performing an original song called “The Real World’s Game.”

She said she wrote the song during her sophomore year. It’s about being confused on what she wanted to do with her life while getting questions about college and her future.

Johns, who will attend IUPUI to major in business and minor in music production, likes all genres of music.

“I don’t like tying myself to one box, especially since I am so young and my style and interests are always changing,” she said. “I’d say I mainly sing pop, classic rock and alternative music, but I try to throw some other genres into the mix and I am always experimenting and evolving my sound.”

Johns also won a Noblesville’s Got Talent in April and will get the opportunity to perform July 22 at the Noblesville Street Dance.

Vivian Vreeman, who will be a junior at Carmel High School in August, won the ages 13 through 16 competition. She performed “Someone Like You” by Adele.

“The best part of the competition was meeting the other performers and making connections with other talented artists,” Vreeman said.

Noblesville resident Azalia Davidson won the 12-and-under category. She sang “Yodeling at the Grand Ole Opry.”

Davidson said she enjoyed watching everyone showcase their talent.

This was the first appearance for Johns, Vreeman and Davidson in the CarmelFest talent show The winners each received $300.