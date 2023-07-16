Be the Change Indy 5K at Carmel High School to benefit Dayspring Center

A fund- and awareness-raising relay run is returning to Carmel High School with loftier goals and a new beneficiary but with the same objective: to bring about change.

Be the Change Indy, a youth organization advocating for social equity, will host its second Relay for Change starting at 8 a.m. July 29 at Carmel High School near the football stadium. Runners and their partners will each complete three alternating kilometers. Runners of all ages and abilities are welcome. The cost is $25 plus a $2.50 signup fee per participant. Registration will be open until midnight the day before the event at runsignup.com/Race/Events/IN/Carmel/RelayforChange.

Izza Khurram, a Carmel resident and director of communications for Be the Change Indy, said last year’s event included more than 60 participants and raised more than $1,000 for the Indianapolis-based Patachou Foundation, which feeds children impacted by poverty and hunger. This year’s beneficiary is Dayspring Center, an Indianapolis homeless shelter that works with families to develop plans to address the underlying issues of their situation.

The goal is to double the participants and money raised, Khurram said. Though the format is the same, organizers last year learned the importance of small details, including ensuring bathrooms are accessible and having enough volunteers, Khurram said.

“Not only this, but our team also learned the importance of setting goals and due dates for tasks, getting the community involved and working on overall team communication to ensure the event was successful and enjoyable for all,” she said.

Like last year, participants are encouraged to bring items for a drive. Organizers are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, bed sheets (twin size), 55-gallon garbage bags, pillows and kids clothing for ages 5 and older to be given to the Dayspring Center. People who bring items will be entered into a raffle. New this year is a best-dressed team contest.

Khurram said organizers chose Dayspring Center as beneficiary for the Relay for Change because its work, including educating those it helps with life skills, fits the mission of Be the Change Indy.

“Education is what drives change, and by empowering these individuals, we hope to continue taking steps toward reform,” Khurram said.