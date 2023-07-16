Pavel & Direct Contact to bring Latin flavor to Carmel Jazz Fest

Pavel & Direct Contact will present its unique Latin jazz sound in a prime spot in the Carmel Jazz Fest.

“We’re always excited to bring exposure to the culture to different parts of the city and state,” said Pavel Polanco-Safadit, a pianist who grew up in the Dominican Republic. “As far as I know, we are the only Latin-flavored band this year in the Carmel Jazz Fest. I give it up to them (organizers) to do something different, to do some Latin jazz.”

The Indianapolis-based Pavel & Direct Contact will perform from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on the Carter Green stage. The two-day festival is set for Aug. 11-12 at indoor and outdoor sites.

Vocalist Leah Crane said the band is known for its high-energy performances.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to follow that much energy, so I think it’s good we’re going to close out the night,” Crane said.

Evelyn “Champagne” King will perform from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on the Gazebo stage. King had a hit disco single, “Shame,” during the height of disco’s popularity in 1977.

Polanco-Safadit said the band’s music features Afro-Cuban rhythms during the set.

“What people love is we take cover songs that people know and put a Latin rhythm to it,” Crane said. “I’ll sing songs in Spanish, and some of the songs have both English and Spanish in it.”

One cover they usually put a spin on is “I Will Survive.”

Polanco-Safadit said the band also will feature its Latin jazz originals.

Direct Contact’s music contains an experience of Latin jazz, salsa and Latin-infused American pop songs.

“For us, it’s very important to connect cultures,” Polanco-Safadit said. “Sometimes, they hear the rhythms. Some might say I don’t know that song, in particular, but I like it. They recognize the rhythms. We have amazing musicians for this.”

Besides Polanco-Safadit and Crane, the band consists of Steve Dokken, bass; David Allee, trumpet; Rob Dixon, saxophone; Freddie Mendoza, trombone; and Matt McGraw, percussion. Allee is the owner of The Jazz Kitchen and has been the band’s trumpet player for more than 15 years.

“We had the opportunity to come to Carmel when we played for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra,” Crane said. “That was the first time they ever had a local Latin band.”

Polanco-Safadit said to say the band has been very busy of late is in an understatement.

“In this past year, we’ve traveled to different countries — the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Canada,” Polanco-Safadit said. “We’ll be doing the Indy Jazz Fest (in September). We’re doing a lot of private gigs as well.”

Polanco-Safadit will join Blair Clark at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

For tickets and the complete lineup, visit carmeljazzfest.org.