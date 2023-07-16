Still Waters Adult Day Center Receives $2,500 from American Association for Retired Persons

A grant from the American Association for Retired Persons will help a senior community center in Lawrence enhance its garden, allowing seniors better accessibility to garden beds.

AARP had a goal to make communities more livable as a part of its 2023 Community Challenge. Approximately $3.6 million in grants was given out to 310 organizations across the United States. On June 28, the organization announced Still Waters Adult Day Center at 7160 Shadeland Station Way would receive a $2,500 grant.

Executive Director of Still Waters Day Center Diana Keely said the organization focuses on seniors 55 and older who live with physical and cognitive challenges. Most of its clients are between the ages of 80 and 94.

Keely said the community center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day center’s mission is to give seniors a safe and healthy place to go during the day to help them avoid having to move into a long-term-care facility.

According to Keely, many of the center’s clients have some form of dementia. The day center provides activities that help guests maintain their emotional, social and cognitive health.

“The goal is that they stay engaged during the day instead of being home by themselves,” Keely said.

Still Waters works with individuals from the community such as Love on a Leash, which brings support pets to provide guests with emotional therapy. Other forms of therapy include music, art and movement.

The day center’s garden area has also been a way for community members to interact and work on cognitive skills. Educational programs are offered for those who have never gardened before.

Keely said the grant money received from AARP will go toward expanding the facility’s garden into one that is more accessible for seniors.

Registered nurse at Still Waters Deb Harlamert said prior to the grant, the garden had two 4 by 4 square-foot beds that were originally a Boy Scout Eagle project. Those beds are used to grow produce that staff members use to supplement lunches.

Harlamert said with the grant, six new beds have been added. The beds are raised so seniors don’t have to bend over. Each of the new beds are assigned to an individual for the gardening season.

“Each individual plot belongs to a person,” said Harlamert.

Keely said the grant will help engage seniors who come there as they learn a new skill.

“I’ve had individuals who’ve never gardened in their life,” she said. “It’s been unique to see the community working together on learning about gardening.”

Keely said the donation from AARP was helpful because the adult day center is a non-profit. Costs for the center are kept low to give more people the opportunity to participate. One full day costs $85 and a half day costs $65. Scholarships are available.

“We’re very grateful for any donations and support we receive through grants and fundraisers,” Keely said.