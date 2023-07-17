Woofstock 5K benefits shelter’s Survivor Program

Current Publishing
An adoptable dog waits for its new family at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. (File photo by Adam Seif)

Registration is open for the annual Woofstock 5K race benefitting the Humane Society for Hamilton County’s Survivor Program.

The race is set to start at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 at Four Day Brewing in Fishers, 11671 Lantern Rd. According to the race webpage, it’s open to the whole family — including dogs on leash or in strollers. There is also a virtual option.

“The Woofstock Survivor 5k and Dog Walk is a big deal at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, and I’ll tell you why,” said Lily Pesavento, community engagement manager for Humane Society for Hamilton County. “The proceeds and fundraising efforts associated with Woofstock are what fund our Survivor Program. The Survivor Program provides lifesaving medical care to over half the animals who come through our doors, and covers the costs associated with rescuing animals at risk of euthanasia in Indiana shelters.”

As Hamilton County’s only open-admission, no-kill shelter, Pesavento said the facility takes in the most heartbreaking cases.

“Hit-by-car, neglected pets, senior pets whose owners can no longer afford their care, we take them all in with open arms and we help them recover until they find their happily-ever-after (home),” she said. “But that happily-ever-after is expensive.”

She encourages supporters to start a fundraiser for the program, register for the race or simply donate to Woofstock. Prizes for those who fundraise include the honor of naming a litter of kittens, T-shirts, or — for business fundraising teams — a special post on the HSHC’s social media.

Racers who register before Aug. 11 get a T-shirt, medal and one drink ticket redeemable that day at Four Day Brewing, according to the registration page. Those who register on race day receive a medal and drink ticket.

The goal is to raise $65,000 through the Woofstock event.

For more or to sign up, visit hamiltonhumane.com/programs/events/woofstock.


