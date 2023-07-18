Popular Indy vocalist performing at Carmel Jazz Fest

When Brenda Williams is on stage, she’s more than a vocalist singing songs.

“I never call what I do singing,” the Indianapolis resident said. “Yes, I’m a performer. There is excitement in performing. There’s nothing I’d rather do than perform.”

Williams will do just that at the first Carmel Jazz Fest. Brenda Williams and Friends will take the stage at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Gazebo stage. They will be among 30 acts performing Aug. 11-12, culminating with a headlining performance by Spyro Gyra at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. Find scheduling and ticket information at carmeljazzfest.org.

Williams is no stranger to performing at the Carmel Gazebo — or just about anywhere that hosts live music in the area. She declined to say how long she has been performing (so as to not reveal her age). But she has been a mainstay on the local music scene for decades, with appearances at the Cabaret, the Indiana Repertory Theater, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre and the Jazz Kitchen. And she has performed for three U.S. presidents: George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

She looks forward to performing at Carmel Jazz Fest and supporting the new event.

“I believe it is paramount that we, as musicians/artists, support our communities, give back in ways that will help them grow by sharing our talents, not only by using our talents but giving of our time and energy,” she said.

Blair Clark, executive director of Carmel Jazz Fest, said the Indianapolis area is lucky to have talented performers like Williams and others who will give the festival local flavor. The event will show off their talent and Carmel’s state-of-the-art performance facilities, he said.

“She is a phenomenal performer, a phenomenal entertainer,” Clark said of Williams. “She knows how to captivate a crowd.”

Josh Weirich, a saxophone player who lives in Zionsville and is the music department chair and a band director for Zionsville Middle School, has been performing with Williams since the early 2000s. Weirich compared Williams’ style to such vocalists as Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Sade, Etta James and Nina Simone.

The ability to connect with audiences helps make Williams special, he said.

“In addition to being a great singer, people find her endearing, and she makes everyone feel like they’re her best friends,” Weirich said. “People just gravitate to her, and as a sideman, it’s just really cool to see and be a part of.”

Williams also has a keen sense of reading the room. Because of that, Weirich and the rest of the players must be ready for changes to the setlist.

“There’s a joke amongst musicians that work with her. You have to be able to ‘speak Brenda,’ which means knowing lots of songs and having the ability to adapt quickly on the bandstand,” Weirich said. “As a result, the players that work regularly with her are truly the top in the city.”

Williams will be on stage with four musicians during her set at Carmel Jazz Fest. She suggested the evening would be about more than just music.

“It’s all about growth and understanding as well as showing love to your brother,” she said. “Also, you may just enjoy the experience and learn to be a better neighbor.”