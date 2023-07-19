No new candidates slated in Fishers election

The City of Fishers’ list of candidates running for office in the Nov. 7 general election remains unchanged following the deadline for write-in candidates, or candidates nominated by their party.

The deadline for a state chairman of a political party to nominate a candidate by petition or for an individual to declare an intent to be a write-in candidate was noon July 3, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. Nobody filed for any of the open elected positions for the City of Fishers, according to the final list provided by the Hamilton County Clerk’s office.

That means some candidates will remain unopposed in the fall election. Those guaranteed to win their bids are incumbent Republican Mayor Scott Fadness, who will continue as the only mayor Fishers has ever had; Republican District SE Councilor Pete Peterson; and Republican City Court Judge Daniel Henke.

The final list of Fishers candidates is:

Fishers Mayor: Scott Fadness (R)

Fishers Clerk: Jennifer L. Kehl (R); Janet Pritchett (D)

Fishers Judge City Court: Daniel E. Henke (R)

Fishers City Council District SE: Pete Peterson (R)

Fishers City Council District NW: Selina Stoller (R); Bill McLellan (D)

Fishers City Council District NC: John P. DeLucia (R); Crystal Neumann (D)

Fishers City Council District SC: John W. Weingardt (R); Lane Skeeters (D)

Fishers City Council District SW: David Giffel (R); Bill Stuart (D)

Fishers City Council District NE: Brad DeReamer (R); Samantha R. Chapman (D)

Fishers City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Cecilia Coble (R); Tiffanie Ditlevson (R); Todd Zimmerman (R); Howard Stevenson (D); Jocelyn Vare (D)

Incumbents seeking reelection for the next four years are Fadness, Kehl, Henke, Peterson, Stoller, Neumann, Weingardt, Giffel, DeReamer, Vare, Zimmerman and Coble.