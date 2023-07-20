Posh Picnic, tablescape challenge return to benefit Carmel’s Coxhall Gardens 

Current Publishing
The tablescape competition is a main attraction at the Coxhall Guild’s Posh Picnic. (Photos courtesy of Coxhall Guild)

For many, the highlight of the Posh Picnic is always the tablescape challenge.

“Each table puts on their idea for a centerpiece,” said Barbara Danquist Mitchell, chair of the event. “You wouldn’t believe what some people come up with. We had one that was a baseball team. We had one that did King Arthur’s time, and they were all dressed up in Medieval (attire).”

The Coxhall Guild’s 5th annual Posh Picnic is set for 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 19 under the tent at Cripe Pavilion at Coxhall Gardens. The event is put on by the Friends of the Hamilton County Parks Foundation. 

Guests choose a theme, decorate a table and enjoy their own food and drinks along with music, dancing and a silent auction. The tablescape challenge offers prizes awarded for “Most Posh,” “Most Creative,” “People’s Choice” and “Most Coxhall-like.”

Mitchell, a Fishers resident, is a former Camel Middle School teacher who has been involved with the Coxhall Guild for three years. 

The presenting sponsors are The Stratford, a retirement community, the Indianapolis Colts and Moyer’s Fine Jewelry. 

Last year’s fundraising helped fund the Whispering Walls, which were recently dedicated in the children’s garden. Christina Hollering, a Zionsville resident, painted the murals on the wall.

Mary Robinson, president of Coxhall Guild, said the guild’s goal is to raise funds for the improvement of the property, along with educating the public about the property.

The optional table setup is from 2 to 4 p.m. The event starts with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m. followed by the silent auction results at 9 p.m. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell will serve as the emcee and a DJ will play music.

The early bird ticket price is $75 until July 31. After that date, the price is $100. To register, visit friendsofhamiltoncountyparks.org/2023-events.


