United Way CEO to present at OneZone event

OneZone Chamber and Northern Hamilton County Chamber announced that Fred Payne, president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, will be the upcoming “On the Menu: Do Something About it Lunch & Learn Series” presenter.

The “On the Menu” event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at LaunchFishers, 12175 Visionary Way, in Fishers.

United Way of Central Indiana is a social impact organization dedicated to fighting for the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of people in the community.

According to the OneZone announcement, Payne is considered an expert on workforce and employment topics and is frequently asked to speak in many venues. Payne was recently awarded the Sagamore of The Wabash, the highest honor given by a sitting governor to those who have rendered distinguished service to the state.

On the Menu attendees will hear from Payne as he shares insights into new data, what it means for Hamilton County and, most importantly, the collaborative community approach needed to accelerate financial stability for individual households.

Registration to attend the lunch is required by noon July 25. The cost is $28 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. Reservations can be made at onezonechamber.com or by calling 317-436-4653.