Youth production puts humorous spin on story of Robin Hood

Ella Crites is getting a bit typecast, but she doesn’t mind.

“I really enjoy playing sassy, kind of outspoken characters,” Crites said.

Crites, who will be a Westfield High School senior, plays the Lady in Waiting in Main Street Productions’ summer youth presentation of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” July 27 to Aug. 6 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. The play is a humorous spin on Robin Hood and his Merry Men’s quest to aid the needy.

“It’s just super silly and we all have a lot of fun on stage,” Crites said. “I have some good lines. The Lady in Waiting is over the top. There are some fight scenes that are really funny to watch and there also are quick-witted (lines).”

Crites said she prefers dramas because she can showcase more of her acting abilities.

“But I love being in comedies,” said Crites, who performs in musicals as well at WHS.

Harrison Coon, who will be a WHS sophomore, portrays Prince John, one of the villains. He said he has been cast before as a villain.

“It’s fun because you don’t have to take it as seriously as the main character or side character, you can be over the top,” Coon said. “I seem to gravitate toward those roles. It’s a fun character to play. I get to wear a fun crown and fancy costume.”

Cook said his character has a high-pitched, pouty British accent.

“One you would expect from British royalty who never had to work for anything,” Coon said.

Becca Bartley, a Westfield resident, and Nikki Lynch, Noblesville, are the co-directors. There is a cast of 20 students, ages 12 to 19.

“We’ve worked with much bigger casts before,” Lynch said.

Lynch said she approached Main Street Productions about directing the play for adults.

“I read the script when I was looking up scripts to submit to Westfield Playhouse and I came across this one,” Lynch said. “I love comedies, so that was primarily what I was looking for. I actually submitted it to direct adults. Then (the board) came back and said, ‘How would you like to do our youth production?’”

Lynch agreed.

“It’s the perfect show for youth,” she said. “There are lots of puns, word play and physical comedy. It’s very Monty Pythonesque.”

Bartley said she describes the show as a larger-than-life comedy.

“The first night we had off-book (without scripts) was one of the best first nights I’ve ever been to, so they were ready,” Bartley said.

Owen Yeater of Cicero plays Robin Hood. His brother, Quinn Yeater plays the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Food drive set

There will be a food drive during the performances. Main Street Productions is partnering with Open Doors, a Westfield food pantry.

Bartley said it fits with the idea of Robin Hood stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

There will be a bin inside where audience members can donate nonperishable food items and canned items, such as soups, vegetables, pasta and tuna. Among other accepted items are breakfast protein bars and cereal bowls.

For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.