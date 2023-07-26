Events offer tours and samples at Fishers AgriPark

The community urban farm in Fishers recently offered tours and samples of its homemade produce to residents.

On July 19 and 21, the Fishers AgriPark, 11171 Florida Rd. in Fishers, hosted free events allowing residents to see what the community farm has to offer. Guests were able to explore the farm, see its animals, try dips made from homegrown produce and pick vegetables to take home.

Erica Foreman, experience coordinator with Fishers Parks and Recreation, said the AgriPark comprises 33 acres that were donated to the city in 2020. The Fishers Parks Department decided it was best suited for a community farm. Five days out of the week between May and October, the park offers free produce to residents.

“It’s a totally free event,” Foreman said. “It’s meant to supplement people’s meals and help them.”

The AgriPark was included in one of the department’s regular programs called Wednesday Walks. Each month a park is chosen for a tour where residents can walk and connect with parks officials.

“We want to give the public an opportunity to speak with the staff directly,” Foreman said. “We want to be transparent and have those conversations and get to know people face to face.”

Wednesday Walks at the AgriPark was July 19. It began at a sensory garden in front of the farm. Guests were led onto a short trail where they observed plants and read descriptions about them. Visitors then were shown animals and crop fields.

Try It Day July 21 was a new parks department program at the AgriPark that Foreman said she added to her yearly events planning. She wants to educate the public more about where their food comes from.

“Our goal is to get people to come out to the park and learn about different types of produce,” Foreman said. “Specifically, things we provide here for free.”

The farm offered many different dips made from the farm’s produce such as zucchini hummus. Guests were able to take home recipes of their favorite dips and were given baskets to collect produce when they visited the crop fields.

Try It Day volunteer and Fishers resident Manvith Bolisetty said guests can pick any of the farm’s available produce. Visitors can find peppers, tomatoes and other vegetables that vary depending on the season.

“People come by and pick vegetables,” Bolisetty said. “It’s basically a community garden where people come together and pick stuff that they need.”

Foreman said at least 100 people showed up on Try It Day and she plans to host the event again next summer.

The Fishers AgriPark is open through the last week of October, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more, visit playfishers.com/217/Fishers-AgriPark.