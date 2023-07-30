Characters of Carmel: Meet Brenda Soderstrom

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Brenda Soderstrom was born in Pennsylvania and lived for brief periods in Minnesota and the Chicago area but has called Carmel home for many years. She was a cross country runner at Carmel High School and continued the sport at the University of Dayton, where she earned a degree in electrical engineering.

While attending graduate school at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus, Soderstrom met her husband, Eric. Eric is trained as a nurse but has spent the majority of his career working in medical sales.

They have four children: Jimmy, a husband, father, and second-year orthopedic surgery resident at University of Louisville; Pete, a project manager for a construction company; Katie, a recent Butler graduate with a degree in elementary education who is moving to Denmark to play professional soccer; and Susie, a junior at DePaul University majoring in business.

Soderstrom’s photo is on the athletic wall at CHS, as are all four of her children.

Favorite games: Like It or Lump It, euchre, hand and foot

Reads consistently: The Bible

Joyful experience: Seeing her children launch in different ways and live out their dreams

Hot take: Stow-and-go minivans are the ultimate vehicle

Pets: Jack Russell terrier, Charlie, and bichon-poodle mix, Bentley

Getaway: Family cabin in Owen County

Enjoys: Riding four-wheelers and baking bread

Member of: Faith Church

Sews: Drapes, baby blankets, T-shirt quilts

Characteristics: Administrative, organized, task-oriented

Best gift ever received: “I Have a Turtle” book, from her sister

Favorite movie: “The North Avenue Irregulars”

