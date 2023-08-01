Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Boone County Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Boone County Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Boone County Chamber Board of Directors announced July 19 that Sean Reaves is the new executive director of the Boone County Chamber of Commerce. He began his role July 24.

“I began my nonprofit career helping open the Lebanon Witham YMCA in 2010,” Reaves stated in a press release. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity to be back in Boone County to support the business community.”

Sean Reaves, the new executive director of the Boone County Chamber of Commerce, began work July 24.

Boone County Chamber Board President Donald Barrett lauded Reaves’ skills.

“Out of the many strong candidates that were interviewed, Sean stood out based on his expertise in nonprofit management and natural ‘connector’ personality,” Barrett stated.

Reaves looks forward to leading the organization.

“As the new Boone County chamber executive director, I am very excited to begin advocating for existing Chamber Members as well as growing our current membership base,” Reaves stated. “We will focus on continuing to provide high quality programs that benefit our membership, while also focusing on strategic partnerships and connections.

“This role is the perfect marriage between my two passions: nonprofit leadership and business management. I am a ‘connector’ by nature. I thrive in an environment where I have the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships.”

For more, visit youarecurrent.com/2022/03/06/recognizing-excellence-zionsville-well-represented-at-boone-county-chamber-of-commerce-awards/.


More Headlines

Party time: Zionsville gears up for annual Street Dance ‘For the Future’: Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds to undergo major renovation, receive new name ‘Jerry’s Girls’ to raise funds for Carmel Community Players Snapshot: Physician’s office celebrates grand opening Westfield man receives 30-year sentence in federal prison Audience member removed from Hamilton East Public Library board meeting
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact