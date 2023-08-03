City of Noblesville to seek bids for Pleasant Street phases

City officials plan to seek bids for the second and third phases of the Pleasant Street construction project as work is underway.

The $115 million road construction project in Noblesville is expected to improve traffic flow and ease congestion when completed, according to the city.

The first phase of the project, which began in November 2022, spans 1.1 miles from River Road to 10th Street and includes work by Hamilton County for a bridge to be built over the White River.

The second and third phases, however, are expected to go to bid Sept. 26, according to Noblesville City Engineer Alison Krupski.

“Phase 2 extends from 11th Street to just east of the 19th Street roundabout. This phase will include the widening of existing Pleasant Street to four lanes and the widening of the 19th Street roundabout,” Krupski said.

Krupski added that the existing structure over the Wilson Ditch will be replaced and said that the city is still in the process of acquiring parcels for right-of-way.

“Construction on Phase 2 will begin in late 2023 and continue through 2025,” she said. “The bulk of the construction in late 2023 and early 2024 will be utility relocation. Phase 2 construction will overlap with Phase 1 construction in 2023 and 2024.”

Krupski also said that a full closure of Pleasant Street between 13th Street and 16th Street is expected for Phase 2 construction.

“Detours and maintenance of traffic between these phases will be coordinated and monitored during construction,” she said.

Meanwhile, Phase 3 of the project extends from Ind. 32/Hague Road to just west of River Road, according to Krupski.

“This phase is mostly new alignment outside of the roundabout that will be constructed at Ind. 32/Hague Road/Pleasant Street,” she said. “The roadway will be one lane in each direction with a landscaped median and the Midland Trace Trail on the north side of the roadway. A new bridge will be constructed over Cicero Creek.”

Krupski said the city is still in the process of acquiring parcels for right-of-way with construction planned in late 2023 that will continue through 2025 on Phase 3 of the project. Phase 3 will overlap with Phase 1 construction in late 2023 and 2024, she added.

Mayor Chris Jensen previously said bridging the White River was an important component in making an east-west connection in Noblesville as part of the project. Construction of the new bridge required the removal of the 200-foot, two-span steel truss bridge that once carried the Midland Railway over the White River, according to the city.

The bridge, which was built in 1893, has already been disassembled. City officials announced a partnership with Conner Prairie to store the bridge while a final location is determined as plans are developed for the bridge to be refurbished and reassembled, according to the city.

Among the most noticeable impacts facing motorists in Noblesville has been the closure of Eighth Street between Washington and Mulberry streets for 150 days that began June 8. That closure was due to the construction of two new roundabouts on Eighth Street, which has led to detours for area drivers.

In addition, Pleasant Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street, which includes the alley between Eighth and Ninth Street at Pleasant Street, is also temporarily closed, according to the city. The entire Pleasant Street project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025.

For more, visit reimaginepleasantst.com/.