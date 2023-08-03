Eco-conscious clothing store set to open Aug. 5 at Carmel City Center

By Shelly Gattlieb

Rachel Mirabella has spent most of her career in fashion and is passionate about supporting environmental and humanitarian efforts within the industry. She owned PillowTalk women’s boutique in Carmel and was a senior manager for a national chain of boutiques.

Most recently, she has operated an online store, Afterglow Market, and is moving the brand to a physical location at 846 S. Range Line Rd. The space will sell clothing for men and women.

The store is set to debut with a soft opening Aug. 5 and will hold a grand opening celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17. Guests can expect prizes, giveaways, music, food and drinks, with festivities continuing through the weekend.

“Everyone is invited,” Mirabella said. “It’s a party to celebrate this dream coming into fruition.”

Afterglow Market merchandise is made from materials that are renewable and repurposed, often organic. They have also been produced in ways that are sustainable, with manufacturing practices that include minimizing water use, waste and impact on the planet.

“The current concept of the brick and mortar will be new-with-tags inventory but only exclusively purchased from companies that are making heroic efforts toward a greener fashion industry,” Mirabella said. “You can rest assured if you’re buying a garment inside of Afterglow Market that we’ve already done the research – the companies have really high standards.”

These standards include fair trade, employing people in an ethical way and being transparent about business practices.

In addition to brand-new merchandise, pre-owned clothing will also be available for purchase. The AGM Balance Program is a buyback system for gently worn clothing from a list of approved brands. In return, customers will receive points on their account that can be accumulated and spent.

For more, visit afterglowmarket.com.