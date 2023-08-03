Johns-Cole to step down as Zionsville deputy mayor

Town of Zionsville Deputy Mayor Julie Johns-Cole is stepping down effective Aug. 11 to pursue another opportunity.

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron made the announcement Aug. 3.

Johns-Cole has served as deputy mayor since January 2020 and helped lead the town through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the town. A new deputy mayor had not been announced as of press time.

According to the press release, Johns-Cole was involved in some of Zionsville’s major projects, including landing new corporate headquarters in Creekside Corporate Park, the development of the Zionsville Gateway Area plan, the awarding of the READI grant, the hiring of the current police chief, improvements to the Big-4 Rail Trail and the success of Carpenter Nature Preserve.

“I am grateful to Mayor Emily Styron for providing me the opportunity to serve Zionsville and its residents and businesses,” Johns-Cole stated. “I am confident the next person in this position will lead Zionsville extremely well.”

Styron said Johns-Cole has been instrumental in the town’s success throughout the past 3 1/2 years.

“Julie’s leadership has positively impacted every department in our Town governance,” Styron stated. “Her dedication to our community is unparalleled. It’s been an honor to work alongside her.”