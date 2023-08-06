District unveils new softball fields

New softball fields behind Monon Trail Elementary School will serve Westfield Washington Schools athletic programs and Westfield Youth Sports Inc.’s softball program, school officials have announced.

The new facilities at the elementary school, 19400 Tomlinson Rd., include four softball fields, one baseball field, a concession stand, bathrooms and an expanded parking, said Josh Andrews, spokesman for WWS. The total cost was $3.9 million.

“I taught my two daughters to play softball on the old fields at the intermediate school in WYSI, so it’s amazing to see how far our facilities have come,” Westfield Washington Schools Supt. Paul Kaiser said. “Our high school softball team just went to their first-ever regional championship, so I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to take our program to new heights now and in the future.”

School officials said the new softball fields will not only be used by district athletics, but they will also provide an expanded capacity for WYSI’s growing softball program. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last month for the softball fields that was attended by participants in the middle and high school and WYSI softball programs.

John Moore, president of the board of directors for Westfield Youth Sports Inc., said WYSI values its partnership with the district, noting that both entities put kids first.

“Every time I come out here, I am blown away by these fields,” Moore said. “We are so appreciative of the work Dr. Kaiser, Brian Tomamichel, Dr. Montalone, and everyone in the Westfield Washington School District has put in to create this spectacular space for our athletes and their families. The fields at Monon Trail provide a state-of-the-art facility that allows us to grow our softball program for many years. These fields also provide a gathering place for our community to watch youth sports and support in the growth of our programs.”