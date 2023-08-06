Tickets on sale for Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest

Lagers in Lawrence, the annual Oktoberfest celebration, is set for 2-6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus in Lawrence.

Tickets for the popular event are on sale now at event.ontaptickets.com.

“Attendees will be allowed unlimited pours of more than 100 craft beverages,” the event page states. “The event will feature all styles of beer in addition to the popular Lager styles. And not to worry, there will be plenty of pretzels.”

The event will feature a DJ playing popular dance hits as well as polka tunes from the main stage, and food vendors for those who want something solid to accompany their beer.

The event will also feature the return of the popular weiner dog races.

“That’s right, Dachshunds of all shapes and sizes from around central Indiana will be racing in multiple heats throughout the event in the ‘Running of the Weiners,’ with the winners competing in the championship heat at the end for the honor of ‘Fastest Weiner,’” the event page states.

Other events during Lagers in Lawrence include games — such as the “Masskrugstemmen” or stein-holding competition — and traditional German dancing.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own beer stein, but tasting cups will be provided if needed.

Early-bird tickets through Aug. 23 start at $37. Prices increase after that date.