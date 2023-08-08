Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Outdoor enhancements in Zionsville
Blueprint for Improvement: Outdoor enhancements in Zionsville

Built in Zionsville’s Austin Oaks section in 1999, this home’s owners were looking to make their outdoor space more dynamic. Our design included space for entertaining and protection from the elements while featuring low-maintenance materials that make upkeep a breeze.

  • The existing raised deck was removed and a screened porch, new deck and ground-level patio were built in its place.
  • The new porch provides protection from the sun, rain and insects, while the stone fireplace can provide a relaxing ambiance and warmth to extend outdoor enjoyment through the fall.
  • An outdoor kitchen and integrated storage were added to make entertaining, meal prep and cleanup a breeze. Trex composite decking provides the look of natural wood with minimal maintenance and added durability.
  • Roofing, siding and soffits were carefully crafted to match the home’s façade, ensuring the new porch blends seamlessly into the existing aesthetic.


