Lawrence council withdraws ARPA funding proposal from further consideration

A proposal to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Act Plan funds for 2023 City of Lawrence projects has been withdrawn from consideration following the Aug. 7 Lawrence Common Council meeting.

The proposal had been cosponsored by council members Sherron Freeman, a Democrat serving District 3; and Tom Shevlot, a Republican serving District 5. During the July 19 council meeting, Freeman withdrew her name as a sponsor. On Aug. 7 Shevlot also withdrew his name, which removed the proposal from council consideration. There was no discussion of the topic during the meeting.

In a telephone interview Aug. 8, Shevlot cited delays as the primary reason for withdrawing the proposal. He said it first was brought forward in January, and wasn’t placed on the council’s agenda until early May. Now it’s August, he said, and it has remained in committee the whole time.

The proposal called for amending the city’s ARPA spending plan to fund specific projects. They were:

$1 million to match a state grant for street improvements, which would free up funds to repair other roads.

$280,000 to match a grant for trail development and improvements.

$1.6 million to replace public safety vehicles.

About $50,000 for public safety education and training, and facility repairs for the fire department’s training tower.

About $95,000 for police cameras, and for the police department’s new-hire and promotions process.

Shevlot said it seemed that other council members preferred to wait for the results of the November election before allocating ARPA funds, so it seemed pointless to keep the proposal on the agenda. He said it was a frustrating situation.

“The people that this hurt are public safety and constituents” who have been waiting to have their roads fixed, he said.

The City of Lawrence received about $11.2 million through the federal ARPA pandemic relief plan. In 2022, the city allocated about $5.5 million for sewer and stormwater infrastructure, street paving and other projects.

Court case discussed

Also during the Aug. 7 meeting, councilmember Rick Wells brought up the ongoing court case filed by Mayor Steve Collier’s administration naming Lawrence Common Council members as defendants.

Collier’s court petition seeks a determination of powers. The council filed a counterpetition in response, and recently added Lawrence Fire Department Chief Dino Batalis as a co-defendant to that counterpetition. Wells said he wants his name removed from anything related to Batalis, or for the council to remove Batalis as a co-defendant.

Wells’ comments were interrupted by the council’s attorney, Kristina Wheeler, who said they shouldn’t be discussing a sensitive legal matter in a public forum. She added that Batalis has not been served with a summons.

The fire chief was added as a co-defendant through an updated motion from the council submitted to the court for consideration. The presiding judge on the five-judge panel, Kurt Eisgruber, approved the update on July 13. A summons for Batalis was approved on July 17.

In an email response to a question, Wheeler said that while the the summons was approved, it hasn’t been sent to Batalis.

“Until the fire chief is ‘served’ with the summons (meaning given formal/official notice from the council per the court’s rules), it is not effective,” she wrote.

Collier’s administration filed the petition March 23 in Marion County Superior Court over the council’s decision to appropriate $250,000 to investigate who was at fault when the city’s 2022 budget was not submitted to the state by deadline in late fall of 2021 and reverted to the previous year’s budget.

The council started the investigation in late 2022-early 2023 after learning that the city had been operating for all of 2022 under the 2021 spending plan.

Collier’s petition asks the court to declare the appropriation null and void, based on state statutes that say an appropriation cannot be made without the mayor’s recommendation. Collier’s petition also asks the court to rule that the council was at fault for the 2022 budget issue, alleging that it failed to provide details needed for that budget to be submitted on time.

In its response to the petition, the council alleges that through the petition and other actions, Collier’s administration is attempting to avoid investigation. The council’s response denies specific allegations in the mayor’s March 23 petition and includes counterclaims against the mayor’s office.

