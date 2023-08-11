Carmel court reporter receives inaugural grant

For Amy Doman, this was a very special grant.

The National Court Reporters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Court Reporters Association, recently presented its first Court to CART grant to NCRA member Doman, a freelance court reporter. CART stands for communication access real-time translation.

“I’m as happy as a hound dog with two tails,” the Carmel resident said.

The $1,000 grant honors the memory of Eligio Antonio Rosario, Sr., the stepfather and lifelong role model of NCRA member and NCRF Trustee Rich Germosen. Germosen is a freelance court reporter and agency owner from New Brunswick, N.J.

“I applied for the scholarship, which honors my dear friend’s stepfather, through the National Court Reporters Foundation,” Doman said. “People who contribute to NCRF are called ‘Angels.’ I have been an Angel for three years. In June, my mother passed away somewhat unexpectedly. My practice group friends contributed funds to make my mother an Angel for a year. So, I received my congratulations from NCRF one week, and received a certificate in memoriam the next week. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster summer.”

Stenographers are used to provide live captions for news, sporting events, political debates and other events.

“I have always admired the incredible skill it takes to write for the world to see, sometimes in a font as tall as I am,” Doman said. “That was a skill that I thought was just out of my reach. Through my practice group, I’ve met captioners, and they are the ones who encouraged me to take the leap. My goal was to be a CART/captioner within five years. Receiving this grant will change that timetable to one year. The value of resources and mentors I am receiving is priceless.”

Doman said what is exciting about CART/captioning is the ability to work with an entirely different set of people than those she has worked with in litigation.

“Some places where you’ll find these services being provided are broadcasting, international meetings, college classrooms for deaf/hard-of-hearing students, and for people for whom English is not their first language who are able to read English even if they cannot yet speak it,” she said.

Doman has been a freelance court reporter since 1990 with most of her work being depositions.

“I have subbed in the courtroom when they need daily copy or real-time translation,” she said. “Most Indiana courts have gone to digital recordings, and they are not able to provide transcripts in fewer than 30 days. Stenographers can stream the transcript live to anywhere with the internet.”

Doman is also certified in Texas, California, Illinois and Washington, so she travels to those states for work.

As a national speed and realtime contest competitor, she works hard to improve her skills.

“Even after 30-plus years as a stenographer, I still practice at least 15 minutes a day, every day, and am currently on 1,300-plus days of consecutive practice,” Doman said. “We compete at 280 words per minute for the testimony portion of the test. That’s about five words per second.”