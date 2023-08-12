Carmel’s Indy ELDOA fitness center aims to improve joint health

A fitness center in Carmel is home to the only certified trainer offering ELDOA, techniques designed to create space between joints to relieve pain and improve overall health.

Zionsville resident Allison Ackert has owned Indy ELDOA at 1030 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel for three years. She has a master’s degree in neuroscience and more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry.

According to Ackert, ELDOA can help provide relief for a variety of conditions, including chronic ailments like scoliosis.

“We can do stuff for the hip, any part of the rib cage and any level of the spine,” Ackert said. “It’s very detailed, and it’s very effective.”

Classes involve targeted abdominal strengthening exercises, deep myofascial stretching and spine-specific methods. As space is created between joints, improvements can include joint function, spinal rehydration and reduced pressure on the discs.

Indy ELDOA also offers Soma therapy, a form of tissue therapy that can help joints adjust themselves. This therapy is used in conjunction with ELDOA exercises.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve treated someone in a therapy session and the joint that’s a problem just readjusted itself when we treat the tissue around it,” Ackert said.

Indy ELDOA offers free classes for first-time clients and is open to all ages. One-on-one and group sessions are offered.

For more, visit provfs.com.