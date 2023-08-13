Lawrence Township School Foundation offers funding opportunities

Lawrence Township School Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023-24 Creative Impact Grants and its 2023 Susan Jordan Scholarship.

Creative Impact Grant applications are due by Aug. 31, and grants will be awarded in October. According to the foundation’s website, the grants provide funding for creative and innovative projects for Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township schools that are not supported by tax dollars.

“Any MSD of Lawrence Township teacher, teacher group, school personnel, administrator or parent is eligible to apply,” according to the website.

Last year, 20 grants totaling nearly $20,000 were awarded through the program. One of the grants went to Tiffany Agee, a kindergarten teacher at Brook Park Elementary School. The grant allowed Agee to purchase a high-quality camera/camcorder, tripod and memory card to allow teachers to record themselves and others teaching students for professional development purposes.

Applications for the Susan Jordan Scholarship are due by Sept. 6, according to the foundation website. The scholarship provides up to $2,000 for a teacher in the school district to participate in a program that will help them better serve their students.

“Go and find an amazing program to raise your spirits, reignite your passion for teaching, or to increase your proficiency with a certain learning style or barrier to learning in the classroom and then tell us about it,” the website states. “Tell us why it’s amazing and how it will help you help children learn.”

Last year’s scholarship recipient was Bobby Cline, a teacher at Oaklandon Elementary School He used the funds to attend the Innovative Schools Summit in March of 2023, where he learned strategies for transforming the culture and climate of schools, according to the foundation website.

For more, visit msdltf.org/welcome.html.