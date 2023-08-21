Fishers doctor joins Priority Physicians of Carmel

Priority Physicians announced recently that it has added Dr. Jacob A. Brandon of Fishers to its concierge medical practice.

Brandon joined the Carmel office team on July 31, according to the announcement.

Brandon is board-certified in Internal Medicine and resides in Fishers. His undergraduate studies were at IUPUI, followed by medical school at Indiana University and Ross University School of Medicine.

According to Priority Physicians, he completed his internal medicine residency at Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis, serving as chief resident his final year. Before joining Priority Physicians, Brandon served with Ascension in an Indianapolis primary care practice.

“Dr. Brandon is a fantastic addition to our growing team,” stated Joe Rizzuto, chief operating officer with Priority Physicians. “He absolutely shares in our commitment to delivering personalized attention, professional excellence and unparalleled service for each and every patient that we serve.”

Brandon is accepting new patients at Priority Physicians of Carmel. For more, call Priority Physicians at 317-688-9000.

Priority Physicians is an executive care and concierge family medical practice serving nearly 2,000 members with 11 physicians and two office locations in Carmel and Fishers.

Client-members receive a comprehensive executive annual physical, 24/7 direct access to a physician — including same-day appointments and house calls — subspecialty healthcare coordination, emergency room and hospitalization consultations, well-baby check-ups and more.

To learn more about Priority Physicians, visit priorityphysicianspc.com.