Lional Dubay Youth Sports Award winner announced

On Aug. 9, the Community Foundation of Boone County announced the 2023 Lionel Dubay Youth Sports Award winner at Zionsville Community High School.

The 21st award from the Lionel Dubay Youth Sport Fund of $500 was awarded to Andrew Manna.

According to a press release from the Community Foundation of Boone County, the award recognizes someone who has made an ongoing commitment to Zionsville youth sports.

Manna has held many positions with the Zionsville Youth Football League, including serving as a ZYFL recreational football coach for six years, a ZYFL all-star football coach for six years, a ZYFL board member for three years, the ZYFL board president for two years and the Zionsville Middle School all-star coach for three years.

He serves as the ZYFL middle and high school community football coordinator and is a ZYFL board consultant.

“Through his efforts and the ongoing work of the ZYFL organization, the ZYFL program has experienced unprecedented growth in participation numbers,” said Tyson Clemmer, a board member of the ZYFL.

The award winner pays the unrestricted grant forward by selecting a nonprofit that benefits youth sports in the community to receive it. Manna chose to award the $500 grant to the Zionsville Football Club.

“The ZYFL has been working to promote football at the youth level for years,” Manna said. “We have the idea that if we keep promoting it, the people will come. Our board hopes to inspire children to get involved with the sport at the youth level and the grant will create more resources to help make Zionsville a football town.”

Manna’s name will be added to the plaques honoring the recipients of this award that are hanging in Zionsville Town Hall.