Officials break ground for The Bridges medical office building in Carmel

Officials from Cornerstone Companies and Urology of Indiana joined city leaders Aug. 21 to break ground for The Bridges medical office building at 11380 Illinois St.

Joining Urology of Indiana as tenants in the 50,000-square-foot building will be Northwest Radiology and Integrated Cancer Care. Ronald Suh, president of Urology of Indiana, said patients can have multiple health needs addressed in a single building.

“We’ve always been about trying to integrate the services into one location so the patients aren’t out shopping for this (service) and that one,” Suh said.

Taggart Birge, CEO and president of Cornerstone, said the company has been developing health care facilities for 40 years in 25 states. The Carmel project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

“It’s going to be a dynamite project in a great location and serve the Carmel community for the next 30 to 40 years,” Birge said.