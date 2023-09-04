Zionsville’s Boy Scout Troop 358 celebrates 100th year

Zionsville’s Boy Scout Troop 358 is celebrating its 100th year of Scouting.

The celebration of the milestone is from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Zionsville Fall Festival.

The event will feature several free activities, such as tug-of-war, a Pinewood Derby track, a knot station, a campsite and more. Troop members and leaders will work at the station.

The troop also created a scavenger hunt where participants can locate and take a picture of five select Eagle projects in the community. Participants who present their selfies at the Fall Festival event will receive a prize.

Troop 358 was founded in 1923 with Everett Wiley as the first Scoutmaster leading a troop of 14 boys. The troop was originally sponsored by Zionsville Christian Church.

Today, Troop 358 is led by Scoutmaster Chuck Bricker and Senior Patrol Leader Isaac Shipchandler, a junior at Zionsville Community High School. The troop is now sponsored by St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

There are more than 70 active Scouts in the troop, with boys ranging in age from 11 to 18.

The troop does numerous activities in Zionsville, including cleaning up at Lions Park after events and planting trees with the Zionsville Parks Department. Recent troop activities include working a summer camp at Ransburg in Bloomington, an overnight trip to see the U.S.S. Silversides submarine and whitewater rafting in Virginia.

Troop 358 Scout Noah Barnes, a sophomore at ZCH, said he loves being a part of troop.

“My favorite parts are the camping trips and the friendships,” Barnes said. “I feel very lucky to be a part of such an amazing troop.”