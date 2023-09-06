Current Publishing
Noblesville City Council amends city salary and traffic ordinances

Introduction of a residential/commercial planned development, salary increases and two-hour parking on Clinton Street were discussed during the Aug. 29 Noblesville City Council meeting at City Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

What Happened: The council considered introductory information on the proposed mixed-use residential/commercial planned development by Pulte Homes of Indiana and TWG Development, known as Finch Creek Planned Development.

What It Means: The project involves using 600 acres and creating multi-family apartments and dwelling units such as condos, townhomes, flats and other types; commercial/retail space; age-restricted, single-family Del Webb units; and traditional single-family and specialty housing dwelling units. The project will also have a trail connectivity component.

What’s Next: Because the city council already approved the economic development agreement for the project Aug. 15, the proposal will go before the city’s plan commission for a public hearing Sept. 18. In October, city council will hear the first and second readings of the proposal.

 

What Happened: The council waived the rules and approved an amendment to the 2023 salary ordinance for appointed officials and employees for the City of Noblesville on first reading.

What it Means: The amendment increased the court clerk part-time position hourly rate from $17.24 to $20 per hour. It also changed the communications director’s title to press secretary. The maximum biweekly base salary for the press secretary position decreased from $4,030.77 to $3,292.31. It changed the communications manager title to community relations manager. The maximum biweekly base salary was increased from $2,849.92 to $3,292.31. And the sponsorship manager’s maximum biweekly base salary increased from $2,849.92 to $3,292.31.

What’s Next: The ordinance is in effect.

 

What Happened: The council waived the rules and approved an ordinance amending the traffic schedule on first reading.

What it Means: The amendment will make parking on Clinton Street a restricted zone on 8th Street to 9th Street with a time limit of two hours. It was not included in the original traffic schedule because of a clerical error, said Noblesville City Clerk Evelyn Lees.

What’s Next: The new ordinance goes into effect.

 

What Happened: Mayor Chris Jensen inducted the sixth class of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

What it Means: The Mayor’s Youth Council meets at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays and will advise the mayor on certain topics, learn about government, volunteer and organize projects related to the youth.

What’s Next: The Mayor’s Youth Council will begin its work for the 2023-24 school year.


