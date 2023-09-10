Mochinut chain opens new store in Fishers

A popular food chain, Mochinut, has opened a new store in Fishers, which features an array of unique desserts.

Mochinut opened Aug. 18 at 11630 Olio Rd., Suite 105 in Fishers. The franchise is known for its signature mochi doughnuts, a fusion of American doughnuts and Japanese rice cakes known as mochi.

Bua Sisca, the new store’s manager, said the doughnut is crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside and not overly sweet.

“It’s really good,” Sisca said. “It’s not something you would expect. “

Mochinut comes in a variety of flavors, including strawberry cream, teddy graham cracker and chocolate brownie. The store rotates six different flavors each week. Another one of the store’s popular sweets is its mochi ball, Sisca said.

“It’s the same dough but filled with custard cream,” Sisca. “Those flavors also change. Right now, we have green tea and Oreo.”

Other sweet options include Korean rice corndogs and boba drinks, and soon soft serve will be added to the menu. Mochinut also offers catering for businesses and events such as birthdays and weddings.

Sisca said Mochinut began in California. J.D Zou, a Carmel resident, owns the Fishers location and another store in Plainfield. He plans to expand to Greenwood next year.

“He saw that Fishers would be a great fit for Mochinut,” Sisca said. “It has a lot of young families and the city itself is continuing to grow.”

Mochinut in Fishers opens daily at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Weekly announcements of the store’s flavors are posted every Monday and can be found on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages.