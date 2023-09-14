Carmel Clay Schools won’t lease property for wireless communications structure

Carmel Clay Schools has decided not to lease property it owns near Shelborne Fields for a wireless communications structure.

At the Sept. 11 school board meeting, Supt. Michael Beresford said the district received “quite a bit of feedback” from the community after introducing the idea at the previous board meeting.

“We’ve determined we don’t want to move forward with it,” Beresford said.

The approximately 100-foot-tall structure was proposed near Shelborne Fields, which are used by the Carmel Dads’ Club on property owned by CCS east of Shelborne Road and south of 126th Street.