Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Community Health Project approved by plan commission
Community Health Project approved by plan commission

Community Health Project approved by plan commission

0
By on Westfield Community

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission met Sept. 5 at Westfield City Hall for a consent agenda meeting.

The commission unanimously approved a request from Community Health Network that included a detailed development plan for renovations of two buildings at 2100 E. 196th St. in Westfield.

According to the commission, Community Health Network plans to make improvements to the two buildings that are both approximately 150,000 square feet.

The north building will be turned into a medical office with approximately 78 beds. A loading dock will be added for deliveries for the facility to operate as a hospital, along with a permanent canopy that will be used for patient drop-off and visitors.

Several access improvements will be made, including upgrades to the north side of the property going to and from East Street. The changes will allow patients, visitors and deliveries to drive more easily and safely, according to Community Health Network.

The first floor of the south building is being used as a calling center and won’t change. The second floor will be used for medical office use and will have a staff of about 75. Patients will be seen in the medical office but there will be no overnight inpatient services.


More Headlines

Westfield City Council hears several new ordinance amendments Obituary: James Joseph Edwards Healing sounds: Musical event designed to raise awareness for mental health Providing hope: Westfield High School student-led club raises awareness for mental health Ziosnville Town Council reviews 2024 budget plan Residents tour Pleasant Street project site
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact