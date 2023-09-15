Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Local master officer in Indiana State Capitol Police dead at hospital

Local master officer in Indiana State Capitol Police dead at hospital

0
By on Noblesville Community

Noblesville resident Kenneth Anderson, a master officer with the Indiana State Capitol Police, died Sept. 9 from an undisclosed medical condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis Anderson, 64, was a 19-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. ISP Public Information Officer John Perrine said Anderson’s medical issue was not connected to his job. The ISP released the following statement:

“Master Officer Anderson’s commitment to public service and his passion to help others was evident  throughout his life. Serving in the United States Air Force and as an Indiana State Capitol Police Officer undoubtedly made a positive impact on his community. We are saddened by his loss but will continue to honor his memory by serving the communities he was so passionate about.”


More Headlines

Hamilton East Public Library Board passes resolution restricting individual board member power Local artist’s work is featured in exhibit 5 Republican candidates for governor aim to build support at Hamilton County GOP fall dinner Carmel businessman joins race for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District Cultural celebration: St. George Orthodox Christian Church plans annual Middle Eastern Festival Treasure Our Children Gala to support Carmel-based Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact