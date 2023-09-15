Local master officer in Indiana State Capitol Police dead at hospital

Noblesville resident Kenneth Anderson, a master officer with the Indiana State Capitol Police, died Sept. 9 from an undisclosed medical condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis Anderson, 64, was a 19-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. ISP Public Information Officer John Perrine said Anderson’s medical issue was not connected to his job. The ISP released the following statement:

“Master Officer Anderson’s commitment to public service and his passion to help others was evident throughout his life. Serving in the United States Air Force and as an Indiana State Capitol Police Officer undoubtedly made a positive impact on his community. We are saddened by his loss but will continue to honor his memory by serving the communities he was so passionate about.”