Carmel in brief — September 19, 2023

Correction – In the Sept. 12 edition of Current in Carmel, an incorrect cutline ran with a photo from the Public Safety Day event held Aug. 19 in Carmel. In the photo, David Ruegsegger, a civilian pilot with the Indiana State Police, pauses near a helicopter on-site.

Committee appointment – Jim Probst, vice president and general manager of Carmel-based BraunAbility’s Commercial Division, has been appointed to the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability. He was appointed by the Carmel City Council to completel the term left vacant after Wendy Kiefel stepped down. Probst will serve until the end of 2023 and will then be eligible for reappointment by the council.

Submit questions for debate – Current in Carmel and the Palladium are presenting a mayoral debate between Republican candidate Sue Finkam and Democrat candidate Miles Nelson at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Members of the community are invited to submit questions or topics to be considered for the debate by emailing Ann Marie Shambaugh, Current in Carmel managing editor and debate moderator, at [email protected].

Voter forum – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host a voter forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. The event will include information about the voting process, from finding voting locations to ensuring voters are registered to learning the requirements for early voting. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more at lwvhcin.org.

CHS National Merit Semifinalists – Fifty-five Carmel High School seniors have been named 2024 National Merit Semifinalists. The students are now eligible to complete the National Merit Scholarship Application to qualify as a finalist and compete for $30 million in scholarships. To help put the collective accomplishments of these CHS students in perspective, there are 10 states with less than 60 total National Merit Semifinalists. In Indiana, about one in six honorees come from CHS. The National Merit Scholarship Program selects entrants based on abilities, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. See a full list of CHS semifinalists at ccs.k12.in.us/about/news/district/~board/district-news/post/chs-recognizes-56-national-merit-semifinalists-1694520931519.

Summer interns recognized – U.S. Senator Todd Young recently recognized Hoosier students who participated in the summer internship program in his Indiana offices, including Adam Spensley, a senior from Carmel attending Purdue University. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services. Students interested in applying for the internship program can learn more by calling 202-224-5623.

MASH Ministries golf outing – The annual MASH Golf Outing is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Plum Creek Golf Club, 12401 Lynnwood Blvd. in Carmel. The fundraiser will benefit local veterans and first responders through the MASH Ministries nonprofit. Learn more and register at MASHMinistries.org.

Large Auction of Small Quilts – The Quilters Guild of Indianapolis will present a Large Auction of Small Quilts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 West Oak Street. Visit quiltguildindy.net to view pictures of handmade quilts and bags in the silent and live auction. Proceeds from the auction support the growth and development of quilting in the area through art, education and community. In 2022, QGI donated more than 1,200 quilts to local charities.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Christkindlmarkt mug unveiled – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design of the market’s boot mug. This year’s mug will be rose colored, with a dark red interior. Along with the updated color, this year’s mug features views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market. The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6 each, while supplies last. The market will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

OneZone retirement – Patty Steffen has announced her retirement from OneZone after 16 years of employment with the chamber of commerce. She worked for the Carmel Chamber of Commerce before it merged with the Fishers Chamber of Commerce in 2015, becoming OneZone. Steffen worked as the director of investor relations.

Pickle on Penn hires – Pickle On Penn, a new pickleball-focused country club set to open later this year, announced the addition of Ryan Atkinson as general manager and director of pickleball and Ryan Sunderland as head chef, effective fall of 2023. Atkinson comes to POP from Broadmoor Country Club, where he serves as director of pickleball and the Indianapolis Racquet Club, where he is a primary coaching professional. Sunderland will lead the launch of The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn. After honing his skills in catering, food & beverage, and hospitality management at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Sunderland helped transform several restaurants before most recently launching Social Cantina at Midtown in Carmel.

Merchants Bank adds brand ambassadors – Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana has signed Indiana University basketball players Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau as its newest brand ambassadors. As brand ambassadors, Galloway and Reneau will make personal appearances and participate in other advertising opportunities to promote Merchants Bank’s various lines of business.

Franchise Rock Star – Joe Sunderman, a Penn Station East Coast Subs multi-unit franchise owner, was recently named a 2023 Franchise Rock Star. Penn Station honored Sunderman, who owns the restaurant in Carmel, in the Millennial category in Franchise Business Review’s annual Rock Star awards. The award highlights Sunderman’s leadership, business sense and commitment to community engagement.

Business Hall of Fame inductees – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has announced the four Laureates who will be inducted into the Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame this year. They are Aasif M. Bade, founder and CEO of Ambrose Property Group; Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s Hybrids; Carolene Mays, founder and CEO, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Carolene Mays Inspiring Leadership, LLC; and Brian Payne, former president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation, former president of The Indianapolis Foundation and former managing director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The honorees will be inducted at the 35th annual Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 3 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Real estate recognition – Nicki Simon Felix with Keller Williams in Carmel has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Felix is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, a group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. Felix has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in Hamilton County and the surrounding Indianapolis Metropolitan Area.

Carmel resident elected chair – Carmel resident Steven Caltrider, vice president and chief intellectual property counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been elected chair of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. Caltrider will serve a one-year term ending in August 2024. The ABA-IPL advances the development and improvement of intellectual property laws and their fair and just administration. Prior to joining Dana-Farber, Caltrider retired as vice president and general patent counsel for Eli Lilly and Company.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St. Suite 120 in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Ice Miller hire – Maddie Augustus of Carmel has joined Ice Miller’s public affairs group as senior director of public affairs. As a registered lobbyist, she focuses on state legislative and executive branch lobbying on behalf of clients. She works with the firm’s public affairs clients to develop and implement public policy strategies and works on state and federal government procurement and public and government relations issue management. Prior to joining Ice Miller, Augustus served as director of government relations for the Insurance Institute of Indiana.

Caregiver Sip and Meet – Little Star ABA Therapy will present a Sip and Meet for mothers and female caregivers of people with developmental disabilities from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Rejoicing Vine, 8440 W. 82nd St. in Indianapolis. The event will include tastings, a tour of the winery and guided discussions. Cost is $25. Register at littlestaraba.org/for-families/mom-and-female-caregiver-events.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].