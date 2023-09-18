Actors Theatre of Indiana to start new season with new team

Actors Theatre of Indiana is not only launching a new season but a new leadership team.

ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald is now the artistic director. Darrin Murrell has joined the team as the associate artistic director. The other two ATI co-founders, Cynthia Collins and Don Farrell, have resigned to pursue other projects but will still be involved.

Fitzgerald said ATI will introduce a new executive director after Executive Director Jim Reilly’s retirement in December.

“We will miss him,” Fitzgerald said. “He is ready to travel and enjoy his family. We were so lucky to have him at the helm as long as we did. Cindy is coming back to direct ‘Route 66’ and will be in ‘Forbidden Broadway’ and continues to host our podcast, ‘Lunch Break with ATI.’ She has an exciting position (as musical theater faculty member) at Anderson University, but as a co-founder of ATI is always willing to be a part of the company and help whenever she can. I absolutely think that Don will still be a part of our productions. He will be busy, but just like Cindy, cares about the company and our future.

“So, it’s fresh and exciting with a combination of a founder with all of the knowledge and experience from Day 1 to new thoughts and ideas to make ATI better than ever.”

Collins will perform at the Bier Brewery Bash Oct. 1 at Bier Brewery in Carmel. Collins, accompanied by pianist Brent Marty, will sing many of her favorite tunes from female singers, from Peggy Lee to Natalie Cole.

As previously announced, the season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Studio Theater with “ATI’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2.”

“Our daughter Lizzie (Farrell), who will be joining us in ‘ATI’s Greatest Hits!’ is off to IU, so I am champing at the bit to be totally focused on ATI to make this transition a smooth and a successful one,” Fitzgerald said.

For ATI holiday shows, Wayne Powers and his All-Star Jazz Trio will perform Great American Songbook songs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14. Katy Gentry, who is known for her Judy Garland tribute concerts, will perform Dec. 15-17 with pianist Eric Baker. The Dec. 15-16 shows will be at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 17.

ATI will present two Broadway productions in 2024. The first will be “Route 66” from Feb. 2-18 at the Studio Theater. The season will wrap up with “Forbidden Broadway” from April 26 to May 12.

Fitzgerald said it’s a great mix.

“I love that it is so filled with music and all different styles of performing,” Fitzgerald said. “From bringing back old friends to the stage, to cabaret style, our ever-growing Lab series, which are all musicals this year, to a jukebox musical with all of the actors playing instruments to a hilarious musical that is all about Broadway, with impossible costume quick changes. I love this combination of entertainment and I think audiences will as well. I can’t wait for the fun to begin and to get this season started.”

The Lab Series starts “Liars Bench” Oct. 14 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. “Evelyn and the Eternal Question” is set for March 16, 2024.

For more, visit atistage.org.