Blueprint for Improvement: Glowing Indy kitchen transformation

This Woodmont condo featured a dark and dated kitchen that was raising its hand for a glow-up. With a mix of bright and modern materials, a redesigned layout and storage optimizations, we were able to breathe new life into the heart of this home.
- Cherry-toned cabinets and few windows made this kitchen feel dark and cramped. Crisp cream cabinets and a white quartz backsplash and counters brighten the space, providing the perfect contrast to the existing wood floors.
- Reworking the island from diagonal to rectangle was a game-changer — improving flow, increasing storage and adding plenty of space for seating and meal prep.
- Rearranging the appliance layout provided increased functionality, putting everything close at hand, making cooking, baking and entertaining a breeze.
- Elegant brass hardware, crown molding and glass pendants were added, giving the room a sleek, elevated look, completing the design.