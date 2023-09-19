Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Glowing Indy kitchen transformation
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Glowing Indy kitchen transformation

This Woodmont condo featured a dark and dated kitchen that was raising its hand for a glow-up. With a mix of bright and modern materials, a redesigned layout and storage optimizations, we were able to breathe new life into the heart of this home.

Before
  • Cherry-toned cabinets and few windows made this kitchen feel dark and cramped. Crisp cream cabinets and a white quartz backsplash and counters brighten the space, providing the perfect contrast to the existing wood floors.
  • Reworking the island from diagonal to rectangle was a game-changer — improving flow, increasing storage and adding plenty of space for seating and meal prep.
  • Rearranging the appliance layout provided increased functionality, putting everything close at hand, making cooking, baking and entertaining a breeze.
  • Elegant brass hardware, crown molding and glass pendants were added, giving the room a sleek, elevated look, completing the design.


