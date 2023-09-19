Current Publishing
Wawa gas station planned for Westfield’s Ind. 32 and Springmill Road Intersection

Capital Growth Buchalter has submitted a development plan to the City of Westfield for the construction of a Wawa gas station. The proposed gas station, which would cover an area of 5,915 square feet, will sit at the northeast corner of Ind. 32 and Springmill Road.

During its workshop meeting Sept. 18, the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission approved the plans as part of a consent agenda.

Wawa, a chain with locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., had announced expansion plans into Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee last year.

This story will be updated.


