Indiana Golf to build center at Fort Ben

Indiana Golf announced Sept. 19 that it has raised $4.3 million of the $6.5 million needed to build a new headquarters on the grounds of The Fort Golf Resort at Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.

The nonprofit plans to break ground for the Pete and Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center in spring 2024 with completion set for spring 2025, according to an announcement on the organization’s Facebook page.

The new facility will offer a centralized location for Indiana Golf staff to offer events and programming throughout the state, the announcement stated. It will be a 13,000 square foot facility with administrative spaces, the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame, an indoor golf academy and a short game practice area.

“This new homesite will bolster programs like PGA HOPE and First Tee, amplifying golf’s contribution to Indiana’s economy and community,” Indiana Golf Executive Director Mike David said in the announcement.

Indiana Golf is headquarters to four golf-related nonprofits, according to the organization’s website. They are the Indiana Golf Association, which is the governing body of amateur golf in Indiana; the Indiana Women’s Golf Association, serving women golfers with tournaments for all skill levels; the Indiana Section PGA, which provides membership and employment services to PGA members and associates; and the Indiana Golf Foundation, whose focus is on junior golf-related programs, including the First Tee-Indiana, which is a national youth development organization.

