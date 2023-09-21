Music festival set at Spencer Farm Winery

The Country Music Festival at Spencer Farm Winery in Noblesville will be from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and will feature live music, a balloon artist, food trucks and more.

Mark Spencer, manager and one of the winery’s founders, said the event celebrates the beginning of fall. He said the winery wanted to create an event where guests could wear flannels and enjoy outdoor weather.

The event is in its third year.

“We’re putting on events like this because we just want people to come out and see what the winery has to offer,” Spencer said. “We’re very young. We’re only 4 years old, so we just want people to come out, give us a chance and I think they’ll enjoy themselves.”

Music will be performed by four acts: Jennifer Mlott from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; the Jenna Rose Duo from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.; the Country Summer Duo from 4 to 6 p.m.; and the Indy Annies from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Spencer said his favorite part of the event is seeing people enjoy themselves outside. He also enjoys seeing new people explore the venue. He said some bands attractd their own fans who have never been to the winery.

Admission and parking are free. Outside food is permitted but not outside alcohol. Because of construction near the winery, Spencer advises guests to enter off of Cherry Tree Road and 161st Street.