Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival set

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department will present the 24th annual Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Potter’s Bridge in Noblesville, 19401 Allisonville Rd.

The event will feature approximately 130 arts, crafts and food vendors. Activities include inflatables, a magician and stilt walker, face painting, balloon making, acoustic bands and a nature education trailer.

Christopher Gullion, special events coordinator for Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department, said the goal is to have entertainment and music at different parts of the festival.

“I believe (event organizers) thought (the fall festival) was something that could bring some light into this park,” Gullion said.

Gullion said the event has become more popular in recent years. In 2022, about 3,000 people attended on a rainy day. He said vendors used to line up along the bridge, but because of the growing number of attendees, vendors are now spaced throughout the event area for safety reasons.

Potter’s Bridge is important, Gullion said, because it is one of only two covered bridges in Hamilton County and is the only one in its original location.

Gullion said the fall festival is his favorite event.

“When the event really started getting very popular, I walked out to Allisonville Road out here and I looked down and there was just an uncountable number of cars and a line probably backed up into Noblesville, or even backed out to Cumberland Road up here, trying to turn into the event,” he said.

Admission and parking are free.

For more, visit facebook.com/PottersBridgeFallFestival/.