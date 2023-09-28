American Bank of Freedom opens branch in Westfield

American Bank of Missouri, which is rebranding this month to American Bank of Freedom, recently opened a branch in Westfield.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted at the branch at 14611 N. Gray Rd. in Westfield.

The bank’s history dates to the 1880s, when it was founded in Missouri.

Westfield regional manager for American Bank of Freedom Pete Dunbar said the bank only has two branches outside of Missouri — one in Rochester, Ill., and the new branch in Westfield.

Dunbar said Westfield’s rapid growth made it an ideal location for a new branch.

“I think we’ll be a great bank for anyone in the residential real estate environment, whether that’s buying land, developing land or building houses,” Dunbar said.

The bank offers commercial banking services, according to Dunbar. The Westfield branch is a full-service bank that offers construction loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and commercial lines of credit. Loan decisions are made locally at competitive rates, Dunbar said.

For more, visit americanbankofmissouri.bank/.