QA: Meet the candidates running for the Southeast District seat on the Carmel City Council

Adam Aasen, an incumbent Republican representing the Southeast District on the Carmel City Council, is facing a challenge from Democrat Jeremy Eltz in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Aasen, who joined the council in 2020, works as a communications specialist at CBRE. Eltz, who has not previously held elected office, is director of rural education at the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Aasen:

1. Crime prevention — Carmel consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the state, but I want to keep it that way by ensuring we offer good pay and benefits to police officers. That way we can always attract the best for our staffing needs.

2. Fiscal responsibility — We must prioritize funding “needs” over “wants” and make smart investments.

3. Protecting neighborhoods — Carmel is a special place, and we must protect the character and charm of our city and its neighborhoods by preventing overdevelopment.

Eltz:

1. Give the city council back to the citizens of Carmel and not the developers that currently own the council

2. Safe, secure and supportive Carmel: Ensure public servants are fully resourced and roads/roundabouts are safe for all users

3. Support our schools every year! (Not just election years)

What are Carmel’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas of improvement?

Aasen: Low crime, smooth roads, great schools and world-class amenities are our greatest strengths. One area where we can improve is making sure we don’t lose our city’s charm. We need to look hard at the height of our buildings and the number of rental units and make sure all decisions reflect the needs and wants of our residents. We should emphasize preserving green space and trees. I also want to continue to invest in road repaving and installing crosswalks.

Eltz: Strengths: Schools, safety, parks, the people. People outside of Carmel don’t understand how caring, supportive and inclusive Carmel really is.

Opportunities for improvement: Transparency, direct democracy, trust in governance, accountability. The citizens need more input in decision-making. Right now, the mayor has far too much power.

How would you describe Carmel’s financial health?

Aasen: Carmel’s financial state is strong, but we need experienced leaders to stay on the right track. My focus will be on long-range planning (to ensure we can afford upkeep of our infrastructure), reducing our debt and maintaining responsible reserve accounts. I would also like to look at property tax relief because assessed values have increased so much.

Eltz: Concerning. All cities have debt, and Carmel’s is manageable, currently. Issues arise with trust in leadership, spending excess, transparency and necessity. Debt is usually accrued from infrastructure, public transportation and services, but our city leadership buys roundabout art, hotels and land for their developer friends that donate to their campaigns.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizen residents and their needs?

Aasen: I support a commission to assess the needs and consider funding to appropriate nonprofits to serve our senior citizen population.

Eltz: Many of our senior citizens helped build Carmel into what it is today. We need to ensure their well-being by providing transportation, recreational facilities and access to healthcare. Implement age-friendly infrastructure, social programs and supports that foster active aging, inclusion and a higher quality of life.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Carmel is something you would support?

Aasen: I look at whether a development or project fits with the character of our city. We don’t want to see massive buildings or an influx of rental units take away from the existing look and feel of surrounding established neighborhoods. As for redevelopment, I support smart investments that pay dividends for our city, but I am cautious about debt.

Eltz: I am a strong believer in direct democracy, giving power and authority back to the people and out of the hands of self-interested politicians and their friends. Leadership can and should empower citizens to have a say in the direction of Carmel. We all love Carmel, but we risk driving people away with out-of-control development. The citizens should have the ability to directly vote on city issues and the development that will impact their home values, property taxes and quality of life. My vote will represent the will of the Southeast District.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Aasen: I’ve worked hard to respond to residents’ needs. I love attending local HOA meetings, so please email me if you’d like me to attend.

Eltz: I’m a husband, father and educator; politician doesn’t make the top 10. Every candidate is pursuing a seat of power and authority, and I want to give it back to the people. A lot of candidates will just give lip service, but I believe in letting actions speak for me. I am limiting campaign donations to under $100 because we need leaders that aren’t bought but truly represent the people of their district. I’m running to be a voice for the Southeast District and fight for their concerns and needs!

How can voters learn more about you?

Aasen: adamaasen.com, [email protected]

Eltz: electeltz.com and [email protected]