QA: Meet the candidates running for the West District seat on the Carmel City Council

Two political newcomers are vying for the West District seat on the Carmel City Council.

Republican Loren Matthes, a retired municipal financial advisor, is facing Dr. Anita Joshi, a pediatrician, in the Nov. 7 general election. Incumbent Miles Nelson, a Democrat, is running for mayor.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Joshi:

Safety – A safe community fosters care and respect between citizens, first responders and city officials.

Transparency – We work hard and expect that our money is being spent wisely.

Sustainability – Carmel deserves a healthy and prosperous future through infrastructure maintenance, nurturing the environment and creating job opportunities attracting and retaining young talent.

Matthes:

Public safety: Ensure our police and fire departments are fully-staffed, trained and equipped to continue Carmel’s record as one of the country’s safest places to live.

Fiscal responsibility: Utilize my professional expertise in public finance to ensure responsible budgets, capital planning, low taxes and sound finances.

Quality of life: World-class amenities, safety, infrastructure, schools; responsible development; protect neighborhoods and home values; welcoming to all.

What are Carmel’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas of improvement?

Joshi: Carmel has an amazing school system, nationally recognized parks and great amenities. It is imperative for Carmel to maintain our status as one of the best places to live in the country while we continue to innovate and build on this strong foundation.

As for improvement, we need to ensure that we have the funds to maintain current infrastructure and build for the future. We need to invest in environmentally friendly building practices. This will help to keep our children and grandchildren in Carmel, keep our economy strong, and attract new young talent to the city

Matthes: Strengths: Carmel tops many “best place” livable cities lists because of sustained vision and sound planning resulting in great infrastructure, public safety, schools, neighborhoods, parks, amenities and events.

Improvements: Tight fiscal management, keeping taxes low, community collaboration on a 5-year capital projects and funding plan, housing study to guide future development, preserve green space, improve mobility and access.

How would you describe Carmel’s financial health?

Joshi: Concerning. Carmel needs to maintain the amenities we love while keeping costs reasonable for our residents. The current debt and infrastructure costs are a challenge. We must work to get our bond rating back to AAA status and fortify our financial future while being transparent with Carmel residents and taxpayers.

Matthes: Carmel maintains a balanced annual operating budget along with a surplus fund for emergencies. The city has a strong “AA” credit rating from independent agencies. Carmel has wisely invested in its infrastructure, parks and downtown through long-term financing. This economic strategy has attracted high quality businesses and residential growth, which, in turn, continues to grow the city’s tax base, repays debt, and keeps taxes low.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizen residents?

Joshi: Our city should create a senior-led task force to identify and address their needs. In listening to my senior neighbors, they have suggested shuttle transportation to large city wide events and making roundabouts easier for residents to navigate, enabling seniors to fully participate in the life of the city.

Matthes: Support accessibility and active aging via PrimeLife Enrichment; provide senior discounts to Carmel recreation and arts venues; tax breaks for seniors; incentivized housing options; city grants to improve sidewalks and lighting; improve transportation options for seniors and caregivers. Include seniors in city planning conversations.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Carmel is something you would support?

Joshi: Community input is critical. Different areas of Carmel have different needs and different challenges. Every project should create a positive impact for all residents of that district and the city in total. Growth and development must be done in a balanced way that considers cost, environmental impact, and value added.

Matthes: By considering proposed location, public input and ideas, type of business, financial viability, quality and potential impacts. Quality includes materials, design, “green architecture” elements, green space, appropriate amenities, adequate parking, bike facilities, etc. I would only consider dense development within core areas of the city. City processes should allow greater citizen input on proposed projects from the early stages.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Joshi: Jersey at birth, Hoosier at heart! I’m a physician who listens and cares about people. I have built trust, strong relationships and helped to create consensus on the many boards I have served on. Operating with integrity and care in everything I do, I bring a balanced, unique, outside perspective.

Matthes: I am uniquely qualified to serve on the City Council as an experienced business leader and an expert in municipal finance with 35 years of professionally advising city and town officials on economic development, financial planning, and budgeting. Recently retired, I am committed to serving constituents and maintaining Carmel’s outstanding quality of life. I love our city and will focus on uniting Carmel around our faiths, our families, and our vibrant, cultural diversity.

How can voters learn more about you?

Joshi: [email protected]

Matthes: lorenmatthes.com or email [email protected]