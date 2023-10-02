Ministry provides burial services for unclaimed deceased individuals

Last year, He Knows Your Name Ministries — a nonprofit that gives proper burials to deceased individuals whose bodies are unclaimed — and the Marion County Coroner’s Office provided burial services to 173 people.

On Sept. 26, the names of those individuals were commemorated on plaques installed at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at the Ossuary, 9700 Allisonville Rd., in Indianapolis.

Linda Znachko, an Indianapolis resident and who founded the organization in 2009, said she received a call from the Hamilton County Commissioner’s Office about a year ago, a week after the original burial ceremony in Indianapolis. She will soon provide the same service for the bodies of unclaimed indvidiuals Hamilton County.

“They contacted me and said, ‘We actually have a baby that is unclaimed,’ and they just said they felt the fervor building in them to work even harder to try and find a solution to getting that baby claimed, and they did,” Znachko said, “They worked really hard and uncovered a lot of information in all the ways that they do and that baby was claimed. Now, they still have two adults that are not claimed, and those are the ones that I will be partnering with them on taking care of.”