Westfield Mayor-Elect Scott Willis selects Township Trustee to be chief of staff

Scott Willis, mayor-elect of Westfield, has selected Danielle Carey Tolan to be his chief of staff when he takes office Jan. 1, 2024.

Carey Tolan, a fifth-generation Westfield resident, is leading Willis’ transition team. She is currently serving in her third term as Westfield Washington Township Trustee and was named as the 2021 Trustee of the Year by the Indiana Township Association.

“Danielle Carey Tolan is a respected, strategic leader with deep roots in Westfield and a vision for what our community can become,” Willis said. “She will bring talent, successful relationships and strong leadership skills to this critical role. She has experience bridging the gap between governmental services and nonprofit efforts to strengthen our community.” 

Technically, Carey Tolan could stay on as trustee since her term doesn’t end until Dec. 2026. 

“I don’t see that happening,” Carey Tolan said. “We are the fastest growing city in America right now.” 

Though no decision has been made, Carey Tolan anticipates there will be a caucus at a later date to fill the position she will be vacating.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve the community I love,” Carey Tolan said. “We are at an important point in Westfield’s history, and I am uniquely positioned to help with our next stage, as a steward of our past with a vision for our future.”

Carey Tolan has more than 20 years of experience working in the government and nonprofit sectors. She has served on numerous boards and committees throughout Westfield, Hamilton County and Indiana. 

The City of Westfield has a staff of 272, including public safety, and an annual budget of $60.3 million. Willis plans to focus on economic development, public safety, infrastructure and community engagement. 


